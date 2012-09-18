Here's How Millennials Really View Loyalty In The Workplace

Photo: Flickr RaA

One of the biggest issues that employers have with their Gen Y workers is what appears to be their “lack of loyalty.”Millennials are thought to be a generation who are more apt to move from one opportunity to the next, and employers are having a hard time retaining these workers.



The problem is, Gen Y’s definition of loyalty might be entirely different from their employer’s definition of loyalty, writes Cam Marston at Business Know How.

It’s not that younger workers don’t embody loyalty — it’s actually the opposite. Millennials are very loyal — they’re just not loyal to a company; they’re loyal to their bosses. Marston, author of the book “Motivating the ‘What’s In It For Me’ Workforce,” says that effective bosses are the number one reason why Millennials stay at a job.

“They have great respect for leaders and loyalty,” but “they don’t respect authority ‘just because.’ For the younger generations, every ounce of loyalty and respect must be earned. But when it is earned, it is given fiercely.”

Furthermore, the number one reason Millennials quit their jobs is because they’re dissatisfied with their bosses.

This is why it’s so important to have exceptional leaders at companies to retain these younger workers. They don’t want someone who micromanages and thinks of them as just another worker. They want someone who inspires them to stay at a company.

Marston says that employers run into issues when they try to compare Gen Y workers to employees in other generations.

“My advice to you: Don’t waste time wishing they were different. Don’t spend your energy comparing today’s youth to the desires and drive you had at age 18,” he writes. “These employees are not a reflection of you, nor are they an earlier version of you. And again, that is OK. Your task is to take this new understanding and use it to reposition how you interact with, motivate, and reward your staff.”

