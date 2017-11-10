29 photos show the extreme lengths millennials will go to live in cities instead of suburbs in the US

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Sarah Patterson, founder of organic skincare company Salinity, lives on a boat with her husband in San Francisco.

Millennials continue to move to cities in droves, as jobs and services tailored to their needs move in right beside them. The generation that prefers Uber to their own cars and Airbnb to hotels is also willing to trade the American dream of owning a home for the thrills of city life.

In New York City, where the median cost to rent an apartment reaches $A5,087/a> per month, millennials — who can roughly be defined as people between ages 20 and 36 — make up nearly one-fifth of the population. Across the country in San Francisco, recent graduates can expect to drop as much as 79% of their salary on a place to live. The median rent tops $A5,739 per month.

But urban dwellers are finding ways to make it work.

Take a look at some of the more unusual living situations that young city residents call home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.