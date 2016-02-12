Here's how a microwave works -- explained using only the 1,000 most common words in the English language

In Randall Munroe‘s new book “Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words,” he breaks down how complex machines work using only the thousand (or, ten hundred) most common words in the English language.

Microwaves have been a staple of the American household for decades now. But how do they even work? Here’s an explanation you’ll actually understand.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

