How Microsoft Kinect (Your Child’s Xbox Accessory) Will Help Your Business

My son loves his Microsoft Xbox. I love his Xbox too and challenge him in basketball frequently – I’ve never won a game yet.



What is even more interesting for me and probably (much) less for him is Microsoft Kinect for business.

Kinect is an accessoryfor the Xbox that adds voice, facial and body recognition to the Xbox experience.

Although hard core gamers salivate on the gaming experience, Microsoft is hoping that business owners will salivate on the business possibilities of using Kinect as a productivity enhancement.

Roy Chomko, President of web and app development firm Adage Technologies said that he envisions a variety of technology embedded with Kinect. Imagine opening your notebook computer and having it recognise your face. I know there are already technologies like this, but using Kinect is new. Or taking this to another level, what about a virtual Kinect receptionist being able to great visitors are they come and go and in fact knowing who they are. Video conferencing is another opportunity for Kinect in business.

Read Write Web writes:

Ehrenberg outlined a scenario where workers on a warehouse floor or in a manufacturing plant are wearing safety gloves that make it difficult for them to operate computers and other systems that may be used to track inventory or confirm that certain steps in the manufacturing process are complete. Kinect’s motion-detection technology, he said, could be adapted to allow accurate input through a gesture which does not require glove removal.

So the next time you see Kinect in your office, don’t ask who’s playing games – think business productivity.

