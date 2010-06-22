How Microsoft Foresaw The iPad – And Then Blew It

The technology icon stands before a crowd, holding in his hands a prototype that embodies his vision for the future of computing. It’s a touch-screen tablet that is thinner than a magazine, has all-day battery life, and sells for less than $800.



But the icon wasn’t Steve Jobs and the tablet wasn’t the iPad. It was Bill Gates, speaking in 2005 to a crowd of Windows hardware makers in Seattle. The technology enabling such a device was still a few years off, Gates said, but it was time to start working toward that vision.

A year later, Microsoft detailed Project Origami, an effort to commercialize Gates’ vision by adding a touch interface on top of Windows XP. Yet, the technology still hadn’t caught up with the vision.

