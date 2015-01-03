Here's How Microsoft Billionaire Paul Allen Celebrated The Holidays

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen certainly seems to have enjoyed the holidays.

On New Year’s Eve, Allen, worth an estimated $US17.1 billion, tweeted a photo of himself ringing in 2015 aboard his 414-foot yacht, “Octopus.”

A Very happy new year to everyone from Sydney, Australia! pic.twitter.com/4BVovVe2MN

— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) December 31, 2014

Allen reportedly celebrated the New Year with an over-the-top party on Octopus, which had been anchored in Sydney Harbour. A spectacular fireworks show was among the highlights.

The yacht, which has 40 guest suites, a glass-bottom pool, two helicopter pads, and its own submarine, was spotted in Sydney several times over the past week.

Allen’s extravagant yacht parties are well known in the tech and entertainment worlds. During the Cannes Film Festival, he hosts a party for actors, musicians, and other celebrities, and he often plays guitar during a live set with his band.

He usually docks in St. Barts for New Year’s Eve, but he reportedly changed locations because “Russians have taken over” the island, a source told the New York Post.

