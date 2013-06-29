Microsoft And Apple Actually Don't Loathe Each Other, And Here Are Examples Of Them Working Together

Screenshot / 60 Minutes

Microsoft and Apple have an interesting history that goes back to the early days of personal computing.



At times, Microsoft and Apple have fought like parents at a Little League game, squabbling over who copied whose tech.

On other occasions—usually behind the scenes—they’ve worked together on tech projects with mutual benefits.

Microsoft is still smarting from Apple’s devilishly effective “Get A Mac” campaign with John Hodgman and Justin Long.

But these days, there are signs that Microsoft and Apple are working closely to take on their mutual enemy, Google.

Here’s a look at the twists and turns of this love/hate relationship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.