Mickey Mouse is the secret force behind modern copyright law

Mickey Mouse — the icon of the Walt Disney Company and one of the most recognisable characters in the world — has become the standard by which how long copyrights can last.

Mickey was supposed to enter the public domain in 1984. That never happened, and Disney continues to work extremely hard to make sure it never will.

