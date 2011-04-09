How Michele Bachmann Could Win The Presidency

AP



The Minnesota firebrand could parlay her Tea Party support, fundraising skills, and message discipline into a serious run for the White House. She has the fire in the belly, Mark McKinnon writes.Though prone to gaffes and non-answer answers, she is a formidable fundraiser, an icon among Tea Party enthusiasts, draws cameras like flies, and her detractors are legion. And it’s looking more and more likely she will run for president. Also, it’s not a stretch to see how she could very likely win Iowa and we know what happens after that.

