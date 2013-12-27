MICHAEL JORDAN: How The Best Player Ever Spends His Millions

Michael Jordan hasn’t played an NBA game in more than 10 years, but he’s still one of the highest-earning athletes in sports.
In retirement he’s a sneaker mogul, an NBA owner, and a spokesperson for a variety of products.
He makes $US80 million a year, and spends it on houses, planes, boats, and his own NBA team.
His latest sneaker, the Gamma Blue, caused riots and made an estimated $US74 million in revenue IN ONE DAY.
He has a private jet. It's painted Carolina blue, and the ID number contains his jersey number (23) and number of titles (6)
He recently dropped $US2.8 million on an awesome house near Charlotte, so he can be around his team.
He's currently in the process of selling his compound in Chicago, which was originally listed for $US29 million.
He travels with a security team when he goes overseas. His secret codename is 'Yahweh,' a Hebrew word for God.
He's also really good at Bejeweled. He beat level 100 and became a Bejeweled Demigod according to ESPN.
He's far from retired. He's currently trying to turn around the Bobcats, who were the worst team in the league last year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.