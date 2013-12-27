MICHAEL JORDAN: How The Best Player Ever Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Michael jordan bobcats ownerJonathan Daniel/Getty IMages

Michael Jordan hasn’t played an NBA game in more than 10 years, but he’s still one of the highest-earning athletes in sports.

In retirement he’s a sneaker mogul, an NBA owner, and a spokesperson for a variety of products.

He makes $US80 million a year, and spends it on houses, planes, boats, and his own NBA team.

A decade after he retired, Michael Jordan still makes $US80 million a year.

That's way more than he made in salary while he played. He made ~$90 million TOTAL in NBA salary.

His net worth is $US650 million, thanks to a bevy of endorsement deals.

Nike royalties alone earn him $US60 million per year.

His latest sneaker, the Gamma Blue, caused riots and made an estimated $US74 million in revenue IN ONE DAY.

He also has deals with Hanes, 2KSports, and others.

That steady stream of income lets him live a pretty amazing lifestyle...

He bought the Charlotte Bobcats for $US175 million in 2010.

He has a private jet. It's painted Carolina blue, and the ID number contains his jersey number (23) and number of titles (6)

He spent $US12.8 million building his dream house in Florida.

He recently dropped $US2.8 million on an awesome house near Charlotte, so he can be around his team.

It has some incredible lake views.

He's currently in the process of selling his compound in Chicago, which was originally listed for $US29 million.

It has its own basketball court, as well as a pool with a patch of lawn in the middle of it.

He travels with a security team when he goes overseas. His secret codename is 'Yahweh,' a Hebrew word for God.

He rents out this 154-foot megayacht called Mr. Terrible.

It's one of the most lavish yachts on Earth.

Beyond money, MJ recently married model Yvette Prieto.

They're currently expecting twins.

He still works out, and is currently trying to get down to his playing weight of 218 pounds.

He's also really good at Bejeweled. He beat level 100 and became a Bejeweled Demigod according to ESPN.

His other hobby: He plays a ton of golf.

He's far from retired. He's currently trying to turn around the Bobcats, who were the worst team in the league last year.

