Here's the diet Michael B. Jordan ate to get ridiculously ripped for 'Creed'

In the new boxing film “Creed,” actor Michael B. Jordan manages to look even more ripped than Carl Weathers and Silvester Stallone, who played Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa, respectively, in the “Rocky” movies.

To get in shape for the role of Adonis Creed — Apollo’s illegitimate son in the film — Jordan worked closely with personal trainer Corey Calliet and followed a strict diet.

“I remember on set of ‘Fantastic Four’ there was talk of Mike doing ‘Creed,'” Calliet recalled. “I grew up watching ‘Rocky,’ and they were so ripped, but I knew with my skills I could do better.”

Along with amping up his workout schedule, Calliet directed Jordan to increase his intake of lean proteins like egg whites, chicken, and fish, which help build muscle, and pair them with whole grains like brown rice or oats, which help fill you up and smoothe digestion, plus some fresh veggies for key vitamins and minerals.

Importantly, Calliet also had Jordan eating small meals more regularly — about every 30 minutes, he told E! Online. All told, he ate six meals each day for the diet.

“Literally in the middle of takes, I would just be eating food. Chicken and rice and broccoli — a lot of it,” he said.

Here’s the meal plan Calliet gave Jordan, according to Men’s Journal:

Meal 1

6 egg whites

1 whole egg

45 g carb (ex: oats, rice, etc.)

Meal 2

Protein shake

35 g carb (ex: steelcut oats)

Meal 3

8 oz lean protein (ex: chicken, ground turkey)

65 g carb (ex: rice, sweet potato)

1 cup green veggie

Meal 4

8 oz lean protein (ex: chicken, ground turkey, or fish)

35 g carb (ex: rice, sweet or red potato)

Meal 5

Protein shake

35 g carb (ex: steelcut oats)

Meal 6

8 oz lean protein (ex: chicken, ground turkey)

1 cup green veggie

1 tsp oil (ex: olive oil, coconut oil, macadamia nut oil)

He also added in some supplements to the diet, including something called a “pre-workout supplement” and a “recovery supplement,” though we’re doubtful these are absolutely crucial.

Here’s how Jordan looked before — and after — training with Calliet:

Instagram A before and after shot of Michael B. Jordan training for his movie, ‘Creed.’

Also, he was reportedly allowed one day off the diet arse a “cheat day” each week, during which he ate whatever he wanted.

The movie was shot in Philadelphia, Rocky’s hometown. “I don’t know if a person has ever eaten as many cheesesteaks as I saw Mike eat,” Calliet told Men’s Journal.

In addition to a strict diet, here’s a snapshot of the intense workout Jordan did six days a week:

45 to 60 minutes of cardio

Three sets of 25 reps of sit-ups every other day

One-mile warm-up on the treadmill

Two sets of 10 reps of push-ups

Four sets of dumbbell curls

Three rounds of 20 reps of box jumps, jump squats, and burpees

Boxing training (heavy bag, speed bag, jump rope)

See Calliet’s complete workout regimen at Men’s Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.