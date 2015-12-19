It takes an enormous amount of pressure to make simple metal chains

Like knives, forks, and spoons, metal chains start out as an enormous metal coil, which is fed through a series of machines that use incredible amounts of force to strengthen, cut, and then shape the metal into durable pieces.

Watching them get made isn’t only a surprising experience, it’s an educational one.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel, which you can watch on Thursday nights at 7pm/6pm central. New episodes air at 9pm/8pm central.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda



