A Guide To How Men's Shirts And Pants Should Fit

Tailoring your clothes can vastly improve how they look.

But it’s sometimes difficult to tell whether clothes fit off the rack or you should get them tailored.

The majority of men wear clothes that are too big, Amber Hamilton, managing director of clothing company Jaden Lam, told Business Insider.

Jaden Lam is a designer clothing line specially sized and styled for men 5’9″ and under.

The company provided some helpful images for how shirts and pants should fit.

Here’s the guide for shirts.

And pants.

