How men's hairstyles have evolved over the last 50 years, from the mullet to the man bun

Dennis Green

Men’s hair has come a long, long way.

Though many think men’s preoccupation with hair is a recent trend — thanks to the new popularity of styles like man buns and undercuts — that’s demonstrably not the case.

In fact, as Hairstyleonpoint‘s newest infographic spells out for us, men have been obsessed with their hair for at least the last 50 years.

From frosted tips to the slickback, see exactly how far men’s hair has come.

50 years of mens hairstylesHairstyleonpoint.com

