5 Things Guys Can Do To Look Younger And Healthier

While we have yet to find the fountain of youth, we did find the next best thing — five of them to be exact. Incorporate these tips into your daily routine now, and the next time you get carded at a bar, you can thank us.

Load Skin With Antioxidants

Using a night cream that fights fine lines and wrinkles (a.k.a. the telltale signs of ageing) is key to looking younger. Urth Skin Solutions for Men Hydratherapy is a gel formula packed with free-radical-fighting ingredients like red seaweed, white tea, and vitamins A, B5, C, D, and E. It hydrates and protects skin against environmental stress and damage that causes skin to age.

Target the Eye Area

Eyes may be the windows to the soul, but for our purposes, they’re what give away your age (or worse, what make you look older than you really are). The skin around your eyes is thinner and more delicate, rendering it more prone to wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles. So give the eye area some extra attention every morning and night. We use Kinerase Extreme Lift Eye, which delivers on its promise to reduce the appearance of crow’s feet in just five minutes.

Protect Against Sun Damage

You’ve heard us say it time and time again, but seriously, the No. 1 cause of skin that looks old before its time is sun exposure. If you want to avoid the leather-man look in your later years, apply a daily SPF and wear sunglasses (no joke — excessive squinting creates wrinkles). Werecommend Beyond Coastal Active SPF 34+ Sunscreen.

Get a Healthy Glow

As we age, our skin-cell turnover rate slows dramatically (read: your old face looks dull and lifeless), but you can polish those dead cells away to reveal the youthful glow underneath with a scrub like Billy Jealousy Liquids and Exfoliating Cleanser. The lactic acid gently removes dead skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and sun damage. Regular use of a scrub also allows moisturizers and anti-ageing serums to penetrate deeper into the skin for added effectiveness.

Prevent Hair Loss

A full head of hair is a sign of virility. If your locks aren’t what they used to be, make sure you’re using a high-quality shampoo designed to fight hair loss. Try Apivita Shampoo for Thinning Hair to promote the healthy, thicker hair growth of your younger days.

