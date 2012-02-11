How Men And Women Look At Dating Profiles Differently

AnswerLab in partnership with Tobii Technology conducted a study in which they used eye tracking software to determine what men and women look at while browsing dating profiles.



The results of the study were then converted into heat maps (show below).

While both men and women found the photos to be helpful, men spent a lot more time staring at the photos and less time evaluating a dating candidate’s profile. In fact, men spent up to 65 per cent more of their time viewing the photo. Women, on the other hand, spent almost 50 per cent more time than men assessing the profile.

Photo: Screenshot of Tobii eye tracking study video

