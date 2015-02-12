These 10 charts show how differently men and women approach investing

It’s no news that men and women tend to manage and invest their money differently.
A new report from robo-adviser SigFig, however, sheds some light on exactly how differently that is.
By analysing the portfolios of over 750,000 retail investors, SigFig highlighted patterns pertaining to risk, returns, and even favourite brokerages and company stocks.
Scroll down to see the findings in 10 simple charts.
SigFig found that the median net returns of women, who are stereotypically more conservative with their money than men, outpaced male investors' returns in 2014.
On top of earning more in returns, women were also less likely to lose money from their investments.
SigFig theorizes that this loss might be influenced by the fact that men tend to be more active with their portfolios.
Even though they're more likely to lose money, statistically, men are less concerned about it than women.
Men tend to be most drawn to investing in companies that make headlines, like Tesla and Coca-Cola. Women favour less-trendy picks like Frontier Communications and JP Morgan.
Unsurprisingly, men tend to invest more aggressively than women -- but only up to a point. As they slide into retirement, both genders scale down the risk.
