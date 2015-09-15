10 game-changing drug companies that are about to revolutionise how we treat illness

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Earlier this month, the FDA approved the first 3D-printed drug, an epilepsy medication that's used to treat seizures in children and adults. The pill, which goes by the brand-name Spritam, is made by drugmaker Aprecia Pharmaceuticals.

By 3D printing the powdered form of the drug, it's manufactured into a tablet without being compressed, the FDA notes. This allows it to dissolve faster in the body, delivering the medicine quickly and easily -- which is especially important for patients who have trouble swallowing.

Researchers think 3D-printed technology could also be used to make other, more personalised drugs, as well. The possibility of printing your own drugs is still pretty far off, but Aprecia's 3D-printed drug is a huge step forward.