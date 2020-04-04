Here's how these medical threads can help heal cystic acne scars

Insider’s Mikala Jones-Fielder went to Snatched LA in West Hollywood, California, to have the acne mesh treatment performed, then waited the full six weeks to see if she noticed any improvement in her skin.

Acne meshing is a treatment that inserts very small threads into the skin.

These threads cause your body to produce more collagen in those areas, and as they dissolve, they’re said to leave skin plump and more even after six weeks.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Mikala Jones-Fielder: My name is Mikala, and today I’ll be doing an acne mesh treatment.

Growing up, I always had issues with my skin, since 10 years old. And people always said, “As you get older, it will go away, it will get better.”

They lied.

I still have hyperpigmentation,

I still break out,

and then I get scarring and these freaking imprints in my skin.

And I really want them gone. I need them gone. I need them out.

I found Sadiyah, a registered nurse who uses all types of threads full time in her practice.

Mikala: Am I gonna feel like… like, am I gonna feel it through my skin? Am I gonna see it?

Sadiyah Karimi: You should not be able to feel it or see it. Like I said, I totally numb you. We use really nice, strong topical lidocaine cream, so it should be very comfortable.

Mikala: Is it safe? Sadiyah: It’s definitely safe.

Mikala: What’s, like, worst-case scenario, though? Like, one in a million, like, is there anything that can go wrong?

Sadiyah: If you’re not too careful with the lift, like, in certain areas, and you overstretch the muscle, it can get dislodged.

[slo-mo] It can get dislodged.

But we could always fix that, but, of course, we do very thorough post-care explanation to prevent that.

Mikala: Awesome. OK, I’m ready. Let’s do it! I’m ready to get snatched.

Sadiyah: Let’s do it. You’re gonna get so snatched. I completely cleanse you, I go ahead and add some topical numbing, let that settle in for 20 minutes. As I wipe it off with alcohol, then I go ahead and draw my lines exactly where I want to place the PDO threads, where you have the most crate-like deep acne or just impurities that you wanna perfect. And then I place the threads exactly in those areas. Mikala: She cracked open the first thing of needles, and I was absolutely terrified. Just my anxiety level was going up and up and up. And then she finally put it in, and I was just like: “This doesn’t hurt at all. Wow.” Polydioxanone threads, aka medical threads, work by relaxing the muscles in the face. Sadiyah: You doing OK? Mikala: Mm-hmm. When the threads are inserted into the skin, your body begins a natural healing process that, in four to six weeks, claims to minimise pores, remove scarring, and give the skin an overall more even, plump look. For $US350, it seems too good to be true. Sadiyah: We are targeting the deep, textured scarring, scarring that we want to improve. Mikala: So, after, you know, my four to six weeks, I’m popping. I’m snatched to the fullest. How long does it last? Sadiyah: So, the threads will dissolve in four to six weeks, like you said, and the lifting effects last 1.5 to two years. Mikala: Ooh. Sadiyah: So it’s just nice extra collagen that benefits you. You know, you could do multiple session, especially for acne scars, just depending on the extent of it. Mikala: It’s, like, 20 seconds for two years. Yes, yes, yes. Sadiyah: There you go. Mikala: I love it. OK, that was the most quick and easy, painless thing I’ve done. So, I was doing some research. I’m curious, like, what is the difference between Botox and fillers and this? Sadiyah: Right. So, Botox, fillers, and PDO threads, they all work differently. Botox will work on the muscle to stop the muscle from forming any lines and wrinkles, fillers will add volume, and PDO thread lifts will lift. It’s quick, easy, efficient, effective; you look amazing. Mikala: So, apparently, I’m gonna have amazing, beautiful skin, perfect skin in four to six weeks. So we’ll see if that holds true. So, the next day after treatment, my skin felt like… you know when you’re laughing, and you laugh all day, and then the next day your cheeks are just sore? That’s what it felt like. So it wasn’t painful; I actually really liked, it felt like my face had a bra on it. Like, it just felt so sculpted and lifted and protected. By week four, I was like, “This s— don’t work.” This s— don’t work. But by week six, which is when Sadiyah said that I would see the best results, I saw the best result. My mum even noticed. I didn’t tell her I got, you know, anything done, and she looked me, and she was like: Chanel: I’ve never seen it look this good, let me see… girl. Can I get some of that? [laughing] Mikala: The acne mesh treatment worked for me. I definitely noticed a difference, and I feel like it took away most of the textured scar. It’s now lifted with the rest of my skin and looks more even and smooth. So I’m so excited that this actually worked. Sadiyah: Beautiful. Chanel: Yes. Mikala: But tell them, like, how I would come home and how much it, like, affected me as a kid. Chanel: Yeah, I mean, you were like, “I wish I’d had different parents or better skin, or.” Mikala: Oh, I said that? [laughing]

