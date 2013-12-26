Here's How Mechanical Hearts Work

Last week a French company installed the first artificial heart that is designed to replace a real heart by mimicking natural rhythms with biological materials and sensors.

The new heart, installed by Carmat, can beat for up to five years. The company estimates that the artificial heart market totals worth more than $US22 billion in the U.S. and Europe.

Here’s a Reuters graphic explaining how artificial hearts work:

