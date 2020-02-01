How 215,000 meals are made for Super Bowl LIV

- It takes a culinary staff of 3,000 people to feed some 215,000 fans, players, NFL executives, and performers flocking to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.
- All the cooking happens from kitchens deep inside Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Beach Convention Centre.
- Here, chefs are hustling to make everything from porchetta and paella for suites to 10,000 hot dogs for concession stands.
- Business Insider producers got a behind-the-scenes tour with Executive Chef Dayanny de la Cruz to see how her team feeds football’s biggest fans.
