A Step-By-Step Look At How McDonald's Makes Its Fries

Photo: Screengrab from McDonaldsCanada on YouTube
McDonald’s Canada has put together a run-through of how it makes its fries as part of initiative to answer questions from customers.It starts at the farms, which then take the potatoes to McCain where they’re prepped to ship off to McDonald’s stores around the country.
We’ve put together a step-by-step look at the process.
It all starts at the farm – in this case, Leveque Farms, one of McDonald's Canada's potato suppliers.
The plant receives potatoes from approximately 30 growers in the local region. First, the potatoes are washed.
The blancher removes the natural sugars from the potato strips to prevent variation in the colour once they're re-cooked.
How much salt is in one batch of fries? Scott Gibson, supply chain manager at McDonald's Canada demonstrates the device workers use to add the salt.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.