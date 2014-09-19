REVEALED: This Is How McDonald's Cheeseburgers Are Made

It’s National Cheeseburger Day, and McDonald’s sells more of them than anyone in the world.
McDonald’s Australia has made a video showing exactly how its cheeseburgers are cooked and prepared.
The video is part of a new effort by McDonald’s Australia to be more transparent about where its food comes from and how it’s made.
The “Your Questions” campaign has also been adopted in Canada, where McDonald’s recently published a video showing how McNuggets are made.
Another grill is lowered onto the patties, where they cook for 40 seconds. 'It takes about 40 seconds to cook our cheeseburger patties all the way through… thanks to our two-sided grill design,' Katie Geoghan, a McDonald's crew member from Melbourne, says in the video.
Next come the buns, which are sourced in Australia from two bakeries -- one in South Wales and another in Victoria.
The buns are stored in the brown crates to the left in the image below. Geoghan is shown dropping a bun into the toaster.
Geoghan removes a patty from the warmer. 'We keep our cooked burgers hot for a maximum of 15 minutes, but we're usually so busy that they don't stay in there for very long,' she says.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.