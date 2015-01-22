REVEALED: Here's How McDonald's Fries Are Made

McDonald’s is giving customers an inside look at one of the factories that makes its french fries.

The company released a video Monday starring former “MythBusters” co-host Grant Imahara, who tours a Simplot factory that makes, freezes, and ships McDonald’s fries.

The process begins with trucks unloading pounds of potatoes onto a conveyer belt at the factory.

Next, the potatoes are skinned, washed and fed into tube with high-pressure water.

The water sends the potatoes through the tube at 60 to 70 miles per hour, and shoots them through blades that slice them into the familiar fry shape.

On the other side of the blades, the fries are covered in sugar. Koko Neher, the production planner at the Simplot factory, says the sugar is to “make sure we get a consistent colour no matter what time of the year it is.”

Then the fries are coated in sodium acid pyrophosphate, which keeps the fries from graying after freezing, according to Neher.

Then the fries are partially cooked and flash frozen, as shown in the clip below.

At the end of the process, the fries are packaged and sent to McDonald’s restaurants around the country, where the cooking process is completed and the fries are salted.

Finally, the fries are ready to be served.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.