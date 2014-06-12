A Step-By-Step Guide To How McDonald's Fries Are Made

McDonald’s sells 13 billion servings of fries every year.
And the fast food giant has the system for the signature item down to a science.
McDonald’s Canada has a great video that breaks down the process of making the classic menu item.
From farm to fryer, see how the fries end up in your drive-thru.
The famous fries start as Russet Burbank potatoes on the farm, in this case Leveque Farms in New Brunswick, Canada.
The fries go through a machine to remove dirt and grime. Once that's done, workers look to see if the machine missed anything.
Next, the potatoes are loaded into a truck and transferred to a processing plant along with potatoes from 30 other farms.
Now, the potatoes are sliced and ready to be blanched. The blanching process strips the natural sugars and keeps them from turning different colours.
McDonald's also adds dextrose solution and other ingredients to keep the potatoes from turning grey. The strips are then dried out and quickly fried.
The fries are frozen and packaged for restaurants.Now, they will be shipped to McDonald's locations.
