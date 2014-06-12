A Step-By-Step Guide To How McDonald's Fries Are Made

Ashley Lutz
Mcdonald's friesMcDonald’s Canada

McDonald’s sells 13 billion servings of fries every year.

And the fast food giant has the system for the signature item down to a science.

McDonald’s Canada has a great video that breaks down the process of making the classic menu item.

From farm to fryer, see how the fries end up in your drive-thru.

The famous fries start as Russet Burbank potatoes on the farm, in this case Leveque Farms in New Brunswick, Canada.

The farmers use this machinery to harvest the potatoes.

The potatoes are then moved to a truck using a giant conveyer belt.

The fries go through a machine to remove dirt and grime. Once that's done, workers look to see if the machine missed anything.

Next, the potatoes are loaded into a truck and transferred to a processing plant along with potatoes from 30 other farms.

The potatoes are washed clean.

Next, they are peeled by machines.

Then, they are once again examined for imperfections before being sliced.

Here's the part of the machine that slices the potatoes into the fries.

Now, the potatoes are sliced and ready to be blanched. The blanching process strips the natural sugars and keeps them from turning different colours.

McDonald's also adds dextrose solution and other ingredients to keep the potatoes from turning grey. The strips are then dried out and quickly fried.

The fries are frozen and packaged for restaurants.Now, they will be shipped to McDonald's locations.

The fries are cooked in 100% vegetable oil.

Once cooked, the fries are salted and put into the signature red containers.

You've seen how McDonald's fries are made...

Now find out everything you wanted to know about the rest of its food >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.