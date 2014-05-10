REVEALED: This Is How McDonald's Cheeseburgers Are Made

Hayley Peterson
McDonald's Australia makes a cheeseburgerMcDonald’s Australia

McDonald’s Australia has made a video showing exactly how its cheeseburgers are cooked and prepared.

The video is part of a new effort by McDonald’s Australia to be more transparent about where its food comes from and how it’s made.

The “Your Questions” campaign has also been adopted in Canada, where McDonald’s recently published a video showing how McNuggets are made.

First, the beef patties are removed from the freezer and placed on the grill.

Another grill is lowered onto the patties, where they cook for 40 seconds. 'It takes about 40 seconds to cook our cheeseburger patties all the way through… thanks to our two-sided grill design,' Katie Geoghan, a McDonald's crew member from Melbourne, says in the video.

Afterwards, the patties are seasoned with salt and pepper.

Then they are removed from the grill, dumped in a plastic bin and placed in a 'warmer.'

Next come the buns, which are sourced in Australia from two bakeries -- one in South Wales and another in Victoria.

Here's what the buns look like before they are baked, packaged, and sent to McDonald's restaurants.

The buns are stored in the brown crates to the left in the image below. Geoghan is shown dropping a bun into the toaster.

The buns come out of the toaster within seconds, looking perfectly browned.

Each cheeseburger receives a measured shot of mustard and ketchup from a dispenser.

Here's a closer look at the condiments dispenser.

A pinch of onions and a single pickle are added for extra flavour and texture, Geoghan says.

A slice of cheese is laid on top and the burger is nearly complete.

Geoghan removes a patty from the warmer. 'We keep our cooked burgers hot for a maximum of 15 minutes, but we're usually so busy that they don't stay in there for very long,' she says.

Finally, the burger is packaged and ready to be served.

Now that you've seen how cheeseburgers are prepared...

