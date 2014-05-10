REVEALED: This Is How McDonald's Cheeseburgers Are Made

McDonald’s Australia has made a video showing exactly how its cheeseburgers are cooked and prepared.

The video is part of a new effort by McDonald’s Australia to be more transparent about where its food comes from and how it’s made.

The “Your Questions” campaign has also been adopted in Canada, where McDonald’s recently published a video showing how McNuggets are made.

