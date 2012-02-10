How McDonald's Burgers Coaxed A Naked Man Down From A California Radio Tower

Photo: droppin.com

McDonald’s burgers may have literally been the difference between life and death for one Arizona man who had scaled a downtown Los Angeles radio tower, Andrew Blankstein at The Los Angeles Times reports.The 45-year-old man, who stripped naked after climbing the tower Wednesday afternoon, had been atop for several hours when he asked police for burgers from McDonald’s, according to the article. Police agreed and the man climbed down uninjured after enjoying his meal.



If McDonald’s hadn’t axed their failed #McDStories campaign on Twitter, this bizarre incident could have served as a great viral marketing campaign.

Guess you can’t underestimate the power of a Big Mac.

