Here's how the dating service company that owns Tinder makes money

Eugene Kim

Match Group, the company behind popular dating apps like Match and Tinder, filed to go public last week. The filings show Match generated $US888.3 million in revenue last year, and $US483.8 million in the first six months of this year.

Although the company is growing, a look at the company’s financials show that Match heavily relies on a single source of revenue for its entire business: membership fees and other paid features.

As seen in the chart below put together by Statista, Match Group made $US415.3 million of its $US483.8 million first-half revenue from membership fees and other paid features. That’s over 85% of its total revenue. It was worse in the previous year: $US799.5 millioin, or 90%, of the total $US799.5 million revenue came from membership fees and other paid features.

The rest of the revenue comes from advertising and non-dating revenue, which includes educational services such as the Princeton Review.

Statista

