How Mashable Won

Way back in June 2009, social media news site Mashable passed Michael Arrington’s Silicon Valley news blog TechCrunch in popularity.



Today, Mashable is still well ahead, according to Compete.com’s approximation*:

Today, Mashable folks will tell people their site reaches around 12 million readers each month.

How did this happen?

A new study from Cornell and Yahoo, titled “Who Says What to Whom on Twitter,” gives us some insight.

It says that URLs tweeted by most outlets have a very short lifespan after their first broadcast. Check out the blue-dotted line:

What that chart says is: after media outlets tweet out a story, it mostly stops appearing on Twitter anywhere within 5 days, tops.

This makes some sense, if you think about it. What use does anyone have for five-day-old news – even if it was a huge scoop from Michael Arrington?

Mashable, meanwhile, is the exception.

The research report has a list of the 20 sites producing the most URLs that last for 200 days or longer on Twitter. As you would guess, it’s a list topped by videos, music, and “evergreen” content like Wikipedia pages.

But check out number seven:

So why does Mashable win?

In part, because unlike most media, which may produce bigger news stories for more immediate pop, Mashable writes news stories and stories that live for 200 days or longer on Twitter.

We imagine that many of these stories are helpful social media guides that Twitter users in particularly will find useful.

So, Mashable also wins because it adheres to two very old-fashioned media rules for success:

Know your audience.

Don’t be afraid to be service-y.

*Compete’s numbers are off – they’re low for both sites – but they do show the gap between the sites.

Don’t miss: Here’s what we want for the iPad 3!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.