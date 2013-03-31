Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Marshmallow Peeps A Year

Julie Zeveloff
Screen Shot 2013 03 26 at 3.43.04 PM

Peeps marshmallow candies are as much a part of Easter as egg hunts and ham.

The sugar-coated chicks and bunnies have been made by Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born for decades, and these days, the factory churns out 2 billion Peeps a year.

PBS recently took a tour of the factory as part of its series on seasonal manufacturing. Just Born’s plant may look like a standard factory, but it smells a whole lot sweeter.

Peeps are made by the millions at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

This is where the marshmallow-making process begins, in giant vats.

The chicks are formed from the marshmallow base and pop out onto a conveyor belt.

They are covered with a sprinkling of the dyed sugar.

Peeps can be made in nearly any colour of the rainbow: pink, yellow, lavender, green, blue, or orange.

They may be a seasonal candy, but the plant runs year-round to keep up with demand.

The factory makes around two billion Peeps a year — 800 million for the Easter season alone.

Peak season is November 1 through the end of February, leading up to Easter.

During low season, the factory runs one or two shifts per day on the Peeps line. In peak season, that increases to three shifts per day.

Since the product is seasonal, planning begins a year ahead of time.

Fortunately, Peeps have a two-year shelf life, giving it a cushion in case something goes awry.

Just Born has also diversified its line, making marshmallow candies for Christmas and Valentine's Day, and making other sweets as well.

It keeps employees busy, minimising the need for seasonal workers.

Around 600 people work at the Bethlehem plant, making candy year-round.

Want to learn more? Watch the video from PBS, below:

Watch Seasonal Manufacturing on PBS. See more from America Revealed.

More of a beer drinker?

Here's How They Make The Guinness You Guzzle On St. Patrick's Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.