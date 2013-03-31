Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Marshmallow Peeps A Year

Peeps marshmallow candies are as much a part of Easter as egg hunts and ham.



The sugar-coated chicks and bunnies have been made by Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born for decades, and these days, the factory churns out 2 billion Peeps a year.

PBS recently took a tour of the factory as part of its series on seasonal manufacturing. Just Born’s plant may look like a standard factory, but it smells a whole lot sweeter.

