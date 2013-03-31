Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Marshmallow Peeps A Year

Peeps marshmallow candies are as much a part of Easter as egg hunts and ham.
The sugar-coated chicks and bunnies have been made by Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born for decades, and these days, the factory churns out 2 billion Peeps a year.
PBS recently took a tour of the factory as part of its series on seasonal manufacturing. Just Born’s plant may look like a standard factory, but it smells a whole lot sweeter.
Peeps can be made in nearly any colour of the rainbow: pink, yellow, lavender, green, blue, or orange.
During low season, the factory runs one or two shifts per day on the Peeps line. In peak season, that increases to three shifts per day.
Just Born has also diversified its line, making marshmallow candies for Christmas and Valentine's Day, and making other sweets as well.
