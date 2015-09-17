This UPS man's 'chill vibes' turned him into an internet celebrity

YouTube Meet Marlan Franklyn. New York City’s most famous UPS man.

Marlan Franklyn might just be the most famous UPS man in New York City — thanks to a little help from the internet.

@bemeapp @CaseyNeistat @jackycoyne thanks to Beme I get to live a day in the life of NYs most famous UPS driver, Marlan

— RP (@_R_P_) August 28, 2015

Franklyn moved to New York City from the West Indies in 1996. The 48-year-old has been with UPS for the last 16 years, starting at an entry-level position and working his way up to becoming a driver.

Over the years, Franklyn has befriended many of the people on his UPS route.

“I like meeting new people,” he told TI. “There are some very nice people on my route, which makes my job much easier.”

One of the people on Franklyn’s route is Casey Neistat, the founder of social app Beme.

“I’ve known Marlan for years. He isn’t just one of those people you see in passing,” Neistat told TI. “He’s become friends with me and everyone I work with. Everyone in the building knows him too.”

Neistat also runs a popular YouTube channel, where he has over 1 million subscribers and vlogs almost daily. It was on Neistat’s vlog that Franklyn’s rise to digital fame began.

“I’ve known Casey [Neistat] for about five or six years. Whenever I saw him on my route, I’d always say hi and we’d chat a little bit,” Franklyn told Tech Insider. “This spring, we were talking outside his office building. I didn’t know it, but he recorded me and put me on his vlog.”

While this might seem a little strange, Neistat’s vlogging style often includes point-of-view shots of people he sees throughout the day, including his young daughter, co-workers, and strangers he meets on the streets of NYC.

“On days where Marlan was in the office and I would have my camera out, he’d act no differently,” Neistat explained of his choice to feature Franklyn. “When I’d sit down at night to edit the footage, I’d see him and say, ‘Here’s a great guy who is a regular fixture in my life, I’m going to put him on the vlog.'”

Then, people in New York City began recognising Franklyn.

“I had people coming up to me on the street and telling me I was ‘the famous UPS guy’ from Casey’s vlog,” Franklyn said. “I’d never even seen a vlog before.”

Franklyn made a few other appearances on Neistat’s vlog in June, where his internet popularity continue to grow. People love his friendly personality and “chill vibes.” Here’s a look at Franklyn, riding a hands-free scooter or “hover board,” in the Beme office.



“People started coming up to me and asking to take my picture. They’d say, ‘Marlan, we love you,’ and ‘Marlan, you’re a legend,'” Franklyn told TI. “It really surprised me. All I do is try to go out there and be who I am.”

Neistat wasn’t surprised that his followers were instantly drawn to Franklyn.

“I think the people responded for the same reason I was so drawn to Marlan as a friend,” Neistat explained. “He’s this well spoken, smiling guy. He’s got a great sense of humour and beyond that, he is someone who is just honest and humble.”

In July, Neistat posted a vlog in which he asked Franklyn if he was using the newly released Beme app yet. Franklyn pulled a Blackberry out of his pocket, only to find out that the app wasn’t compatible with his cell phone.

YouTube Franklyn and his old Blackberry.

After seeing that video, Franklyn’s fans decided they needed to get their favourite UPS man on Beme. A fan from Belgium started an Indiegogo campaign to fund raise money to buy Franklyn an iPhone. The campaign, with which Neistat told TI he was not formally affiliated, hit its goal of $US800 in just three days.

“It was really touching,” Franklyn said when Neistat told him about the phone fundraiser. “I go out there to work and I enjoy what I do, but I really don’t look for anything from anybody.”

Today, Franklyn is putting the internet’s generosity to good use. He regularly uses his new iPhone, and the Beme app, to share videos throughout his day. Recent Bemes have included museum along his UPS route and the oldest elevator in New York City.

Marlan is da bomb on Beme @CaseyNeistat. Such a great guy.

— Steve (@HawkeyeCoffee) September 13, 2015

“I just look for things that are unique and interesting,” Franklyn said. “Of course, I can’t Beme too much during the day because of work.”

Even if he can’t post as much as he’d like, Franklyn’s fans still love checking in with him each day.

Everyone needs to follow – Marlan on Beme. He is such a legit guy. @CaseyNeistat pic.twitter.com/mVEShWj4g0

— Adam Spear *YOUTUBER (@Adamthespear) September 3, 2015

“My job can be stressful, but this experience turned it into something good,” Franklyn told TI. “I don’t think people know how much their responses motivate me to get up every morning and do my job.”

@jackycoyne @bemeapp Marlan is killing it on Beme. he is better at it than I do.

— chachadiaries (@MsChaCha05) September 4, 2015

Many of Franklyn’s fans say they would like to hear even more from their favourite UPS man. Somebody get this guy a Twitter.

when is marlan going to have a Twitter?? plus his bemes are on point!! @bemeapp @CaseyNeistat @jackycoyne #beme

— Ben Stone (@bensjamin17) September 4, 2015

Despite his newfound international fame, Franklyn says his biggest fan is someone a little closer to home.

“My nine-year-old son is always excited to see them,” Franklyn told TI of his Beme updates. “He always say, ‘Make sure you Beme something today!”

You can follow Franklyn here on Beme.

