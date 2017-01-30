How marketers are missing the mark with today's millennials

As smartphones continue to displace the desktop for more digital activities, mobile marketing is in the midst of an important transition. More time is increasingly being spent on mobile devices. Less rapid is the speed at which marketing tactics and strategies have adapted from the desktop-dominated digital age to the mobile-centric digital age we know today. The millennial generation, in particular, is perturbed by the poor experience of marketing on mobile devices.

At Business Insider’s Ignition 2015 event, BI Intelligence’s Research Analyst Jessica Smith delivered the following presentation on how marketers who are slow to transition from a legacy marketing mindset to one that’s mobile-centric are missing the mark with millennials today.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The smartphone dominates millennial life.

Millennials prefer ad-sponsored content, but they are still using ad blockers.

To reach millennials on mobile, marketers need to follow a simple formula.

