Here's The Thoughtful Way Mark Zuckerberg Told His Future In-Laws He Was Engaged To Their Daughter

Priscilla Chan’s grandmother only speaks Chinese. Her family also speaks Chinese. That was part of Mark Zuckerberg’s motivation to learn the language.

The Facebook CEO spent a few years, coached by Chan, learning Mandarin. He’s gotten so good, he was able to conduct a 30-minute Q&A entirely in Mandarin last month at China’s Tsinghua University.

During the Q&A, Zuckerberg revealed how his brushed-up skills won him brownie points with Chan’s family. When the couple became engaged, Zuckerberg told Chan’s grandmother the news directly.

“My wife [Priscilla Chan] is Chinese,” Zuckerberg told the audience at Tsinghua University. “Her family speaks Chinese, and her grandmother only speaks Chinese. When Priscilla and I decided to get married, I told her grandmother using Chinese. She was really shocked.”

