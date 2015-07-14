Here's how billionaire Mark Zuckerberg defines happiness

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort.

Forget the vacations and private getaways — for Facebookfounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, happiness is all about helping others with the ones he loves.

During a Q&A on Facebook last month, Zuckerberg answered a ton of questions and wrote a great deal about how people play a huge role in his life and work:

To me, happiness is doing something meaningful that helps people and that I believe in with people I love. I think lots of people confuse happiness with fun. I don’t believe it is possible to have fun every day. But I do believe it is possible to do something meaningful that helps people every day. As I’ve grown up, I’ve gained more appreciation for my close relationships — my wife, my partners at work, my close friends. Nobody builds something by themselves. Long term relationships are very important.

Considering Zuckerberg was a psychology major before he dropped out of Harvard, his marriage to college sweetheart Priscilla Chan, and his history of forgoing fancy cars, clothes, and a salary, his answer isn’t all too surprising.

But it’s a refreshing change of pace to hear such a down-to-earth response from a man running one of the most successful tech companies in the world who’s currently worth close to $US40 billion, according to Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.