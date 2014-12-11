Check Out The 'Gravity Room' Where Zuck And Kevin Systrom Celebrated Instagram's Latest Milestone

Instagram on Wednesday announced it now has more than 300 million active users. With that number, the photo-sharing platform has officially passed Twitter, which has about 284 million users, according to Re/code.

To celebrate the milestone, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted this picture of him and Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom posing in a space called the “gravity room,” located in the Instagram building at Facebook headquarters.

“Congrats to the Instagram community for reaching 300 million people! Here’s a photo of Kevin and me celebrating in the Instagram gravity room,” Zuckerberg’s caption reads.

