Marissa Mayer's tenure at Yahoo, by the numbers

Yahoo delivered middling earnings on Monday, and on the call Marissa Mayer gave what sounded a lot like a goodbye speech. This indeed may be her last earnings report at the company: the final bids for Yahoo’s core business were reportedly due on Monday, and there’s no guarantee that the buyer will keep her around.

So how’d she do? This set of charts from Statista tells the tale. Revenue in all major segments has declined, as has operating income. At the same time, Mayer has made tough choices in terms of cutting headcount — on Monday’s call, she said that employment numbers at Yahoo are back to 2005 levels.

Mayer has had one success: Yahoo’s stock price has more than doubled since she took over. But that’s entirely due to the value of Yahoo’s stake in Alibaba, and investors’ belief that Yahoo will be able to deliver value to them from that stake once it sells off its core business.

