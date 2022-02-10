Search

How Marine pilots fly the $84 Million Osprey aircraft

Jake Gabbard
  • The V-22 Osprey is the world’s first production tilt-rotor aircraft.
  • The Osprey has a rear-mounted weapons system meant for defense when leaving an area.
  • The Osprey can transform from helicopter mode to airplane mode with the turn of a ‘thumb wheel’.

With a price tag of about $84 million, the V-22 Osprey is the world’s first production tilt-rotor aircraft. The MV-22 Osprey, flown by the Marine Corps, has the ability to take off vertically like a helicopter and then convert into airplane mode and fly up to 300 mph like a traditional turboprop plane. In combat, the Osprey is capable of inserting up to 24 soldiers into remote areas without a runway or air-traffic-control towers. Insider visited Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina to see what it takes to fly and operate these aircraft.

