MARIA SHARAPOVA: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Spends Her Millions

This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.
Maria Sharapova — the highest-earning female athlete in the world — is keenly aware of her multi-million dollar brand.
She even flirted with changing her last name to “Sugarpova.”
That money has allowed her to live a globetrotting lifestyle with fancy clothes, expensive cars, and a young new boyfriend.
$5.1 million of that came from on-court winnings. She has made $US25 million in winnings in her career.
Last year she launched a candy company called Sugarpova. It sells gum balls shaped like tennis balls, and other sweets.
She nearly changed her name to 'Maria Sugarpova' to promote the candy, but ultimately decided against it.
Her every move is followed closely. The Internet freaked out when she announced that she cut her hair off.
All that money allows her to do some pretty wild things -- like reportedly give away a $US105,000 Porsche to her new boyfriend.
He's a 21-year-old Bulgarian tennis player who is racing up the world rankings (he's No.22 right now).
Sharapova carried the Russian flag at the 2012 Olympics. But she lives in Florida when she's not travelling.
While she continues to make more money off the court than on it, she's still a good enough player to warrant her fame and fortune.
