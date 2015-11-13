How one Victoria's Secret model made history at this year's fashion show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Maria Borges at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is always a huge spectacle. This year’s — which taped on Tuesday in New York City — was no different.

However, something was noticably different. One model made history for the brand.

Maria Borges — who has strutted the runway for Victoria’s Secret before — was on the show once again, except something was very different this time.

Essence points out that the stunning model appeared on the runway with her natural hair, sans wig or extensions — and by choice.

“I told my agent I wanted to walk in the Victoria’s Secret show with my natural hair,” Borges said to Essence. “I was nervous, but I had to do it. When they said ‘yes’ I didn’t expect it, but I was so happy.”

This is, in fact, the first time a woman wore her natural hair on the Victoria’s Secret runway, Cosmopolitan reports.

“This the first year a model wore completely natural hair on the runway,” Victoria’s Secret told Cosmopolitan. The lingerie retailer told the website that she received some hairspray, and that was it.

For comparison’s sake, she wore extensions in 2014.

She also wore extensions in 2013.

Many brands have been incorporating diversity into their marketing schemes. The latest face of Abercrombie & Fitch is Neelam Gill, who is from the United Kingdom, but is of Indian descent.

NOW WATCH: The one reason Zara is dominating the fashion industry right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.