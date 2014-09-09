Apple Hired Australian Designer Mark Newson: Here Are 15 Stunning Things He's Done

AFP/File Daniel JaninMarc Newson is close with Apple designer Jony Ive.
Apple’s latest hire is industrial designer Marc Newson. Newson is a longtime friend of Jony Ive’s, head of Apple’s design team.
Like Ive, Newson is a prolific designer and there’s a lot to be learned about what he might do at Apple from looking at his past designs.
We’ve taken a look at Newson’s design portfolio. It’s pretty impressive.
First let's take a look at Newson's charity work. He and Jony Ive designed this take on Apple's EarPods for Bono's charity, (RED).
Newson and Ive also collaborated on this special edition Leica. Like your iPhone, it, too, has little ornament and only a few buttons.
Newson has a history of working with luxury brands. He designed this champagne bottle case for Dom Perignon in 2010. Should we expect new packaging from Apple in the next few years?
Here's a look inside a room on Newson's floor. It's minimalist, just like many Apple products. No wonder Newson and Ive are friends!
