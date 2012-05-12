How Marc Jacobs Is Winning A Ridiculous Fight With A Graffiti Artist

Earlier this week graffiti artist Kidult spray painted the word “Art” across the front of Marc Jacobs‘ SoHo store and tweeted some photos of his work.



Photo: Twitter/Kidult

Now the brand is exacting some sweet revenge. It quickly turned the vandalism into a t-shirt, which it will be selling at its SoHo store for an insane $689.

The company tweeted this just hours after Kidult broadcast his tag.



Photo: Marc Jacobs/Twitter

New York Magazine‘s Cut blog called the store to check and yep, they’re in stock.

Vanishing New York points out the possibility that the whole thing is a publicity stunt, and that Kidult could even be getting a cut of those $700 sales.

But The Cut has pulled together some of Kidult’s angry tweets from the last few days (“@MarcJacobsIntl … ??? LET’S PLAY, but we don’t play the same rules!”), and it seems much more likely to us that his plan to trash the store may have simply backfired.

Remember last year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.