Here's how decorative glass marbles are made

Handcrafted marbles are beautiful, and they take a lot of work to make. Pieces of glass are coloured and layered on top of each other while being crafted into a perfectly spherical shape.

Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin.

