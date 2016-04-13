Here's how decorative glass marbles are made

Handcrafted marbles are beautiful, and they take a lot of work to make. Pieces of glass are coloured and layered on top of each other while being crafted into a perfectly spherical shape.
Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin.
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.