10 Greedy CEOs Who Pay Themselves Hundreds Of Times As Much As Their Workers Make

Not all CEOs are as generous as Apple’s (AAPL) Steve Jobs. The company’s founder makes a mere $1 a year, while a starting sales associate at one of his Apple stores makes more than $31,200. But Jobs is an anomaly.

Even though the gap between executive and entry-level worker pay has shrunk ever so slightly in the past couple of years, it’s still not unusual for the CEO of a large public company to earn more per day than some of his employees earn over the course of an entire year.





Read more at Daily Finance >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.