UPDATE: How Many Versions Of Windows 7 Will There Be? (MSFT)

Even looking at Microsoft’s (MSFT) own webpage dedicated to explaining the various versions of Windows Vista, we’re still not sure we appreciate all the nuances of Vista Basic vs Premium vs Ultimate vs Business. Nor do we think consumers understand it either.



So will Microsoft repeat the same mistake with Windows 7? We hope not — but this screenshot from Engadget has us scared history may repeat itself.

This all very well could be fake — We put a call into Microsoft asking them to confirm or deny the screenshot’s authenticity, we’ll update when we hear more.

UPDATE: Microsoft responds, and they don’t say it’s not true. Uh oh.

The statement:

Microsoft is currently evaluating a variety of ways to meet the OS needs of our users. We aren’t ready to discuss the Windows 7 SKU plan at this time. We will share more information when we are further along the development path.



The SKU set you’ll see in the Windows 7 Beta is preliminary. We will continue to take customer feedback from the Beta test period into account as we refine the SKU set for Windows 7 and will share more information when we are further along the development path.

