Here's A Clue About How Many Surface Tablets Microsoft Made

Photo: AP

Microsoft isn’t revealing anything about sales of its Surface tablet.CEO Steve Ballmer said sales are modest, but that’s because Microsoft only had a modest amount of Surfaces manufactured. He also said reception to the Surface has been fantastic. Whatever that means.



We’ve asked Microsoft for details on sales, but so far we’ve gotten zip for our efforts.

As a result, we’re left to guess!

To inform our guessing, we’ve gotten a helpful hint from the CEO of Taiwanese manufacturer, Pegatron. DigiTimes reports he said his company is going to ship eight million tablets this quarter with the bulk of the tablets made up of iPad Minis and Surfaces.

Let’s say “bulk” means seven million iPad Minis and Surfaces. And let’s use Piper Jaffray’s estimate that Apple sells 5 million iPad Minis this quarter. That suggests Microsoft ordered 2 million Surface tablets, which is indeed a pretty modest first attempt at a tablet.

