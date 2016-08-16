You can become incredibly powerful in 'No Man's Sky' without ever leaving your home planet

The gigantic new PlayStation 4 game “No Man’s Sky” is steeped in the mystery of space. It offers 18 quintillion (18,000,000,000,000,000,000) planets, many of which are full of alien life, to explore.

And there’s good incentive to explore. The further you venture into the stars, the better stuff you’ll find: better starships, improvements for your space suit, and other sweet gear.

But one player chose instead to see how far they could progress their character — their exosuit, their starship, and their multi-tool — without ever leaving their very first planet. And it turns out you can get really far without ever leaving terra firma. “How far?!” you ask?

This far:

Whoa indeed. And that’s to say nothing of their ship, which went from old and busted to new hotness across 25 hours of play:

And just look at this maxed out multi-tool — the in-game mining tool and “gun” — with all these sweet attachments:

It’s unclear if this is the max number of slots a player can have, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Regardless, it’s an incredible achievement considering the player outright skirted the main conceit of the game (explore!).

