POLL: Do You Use Twitter Regularly?

Twitter is adding 370,000 new users a day. It now has 175 million users worldwide.



But Twitter still has yet to go truly mainstream in the US (at least relative to Facebook). According to Compete.com, moreover, U.S. visitors to the site grew only 13% year over year.

So this begs the question: What percentage of people who sign up for Twitter actually go on to use it regularly? And what percentage play with it for a while and then abandon it?

Our readers are major-league information-hungry tech users, so we suspect the percentage of regular Twitter users is much higher than in the general population. But we’re still curious. So please share your own experience below.

(By “regularly,” we mean once a month or more).

