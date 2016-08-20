Google could be a bigger player in the music streaming game than you think

Google’s music streaming apps are a bit of a mystery.

Despite having a robust app in Play Music — in my opinion the best streaming app there is — and a hot new thing in YouTube Music, Google has released zero subscriber data and therefore is often left out in comparisons with Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and the rest.

We gathered some outside data for a closer look.

First, a survey of Android users from 7Park Data shows that Play Music is neck-in-neck with Spotify for daily active users in the US:

Meanwhile, YouTube Music’s current daily active user rate is a mere 0.2%, according to 7Park Data.

Play Music isn’t doing quite as well among international Android users:

It helps that Google, which makes Android, has started putting Play Music on most devices:

Next, predictive data from Sensor Tower shows that Play Music downloads are growing slow but steady on iOS, while YouTube Music downloads are on fire. That said, Spotify and Pandora are still in the lead.

Sensor Tower From top to bottom: Pandora, Spotify, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, Play Music, and Tidal.

Also: Remember Tidal?

