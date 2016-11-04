Facebook keeps growing, and it's all because of smartphones

Facebook reported its latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and it smashed just about all expectations.

That included yet another rise in active users — the social media giant now says it has 1.78 billion people logging in on a monthly basis, with roughly two thirds of that active on a daily basis. As Quartz’ Mike Murphy reports, that means more than half of the world’s internet users are on the platform. More than half!

And as this chart from Statista shows, the big driver of that growth is mobile. While the number of desktop only Facebook users has steadily declined over the years, and the number of desktop and mobile users has flatlined, the amount of people using Facebook exclusively on their phones has skyrocketed. It’s now over a billion users.

That continued surge hasn’t come without issues, but it stands counter to most other social media companies. (See: Twitter.) That said, there’s a reason those earnings came with in a dip in stock price: The company is already warning that the amount of ads it can squeeze into all those users’ newsfeeds is reach its limit.

