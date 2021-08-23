The US evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday alone, with flights landing at military bases in the Middle East and Europe

US Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, enters a plane evacuating people, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Capt. William Urban/U.S. Navy via AP

The US evacuated 10,400 people on Sunday, the largest number yet over a 24-hour period.

Another 61 coalition flights evacuated around 5,900 people, CNN reported.

Evacuation flights have gone to Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

The US evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday – the most in a 24-hour cycle yet, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said on Monday.

Twenty-eight US military flights left from Sunday at 3 a.m. ET until Monday at 3 a.m. ET, while at least 61 coalition flights got nearly 6,000 people out, CNN reported.

The US evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 37,000 people since August 14, the report said.

Meanwhile, Afghans who applied for special immigrant visas to the US were told to stay away from the Kabul airport, the network said, as a source close to the situation told CNN that current policy right now is to only let US and NATO citizens into the airport.

The source told the network that there is hope to soon permit applicants for the Special Immigrant Visa program, which is a way that Afghans who worked with the US military and agencies can leave the country, and also the US embassy’s local staff.

“We are currently prioritizing American citizens and legal permanent residents for entry,” John Johnson, public affairs officer for the US embassy, told the network on Monday. “Due to a deteriorating security environment we are asking all others not to come to the airport at this time – the gates remain closed.”

So far, American and Afghan evacuees have been sent from Kabul to countries all over the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. The Pentagon on Sunday ordered 18 commercial planes from six airlines to facilitate with the global evacuation effort.

The commercial planes won’t fly into Kabul, but rather will help transport Americans and Afghans from US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE to locations in Europe like Germany, Italy, and Spain. Then, commercial flights will ultimately bring many people to the US, The New York Times reported.

As for evacuees arriving in the US from Afghanistan, Southwest Airlines said it will begin chartering domestic flights so people can reach their destination cities.

Chaos has plagued the Kabul airport since the capital city fell to the Taliban last weekend, with scenes of violence and desperation as Afghans and foreigners try to flee Afghanistan.

According to CNN, the number of people waiting to evacuate Afghanistan in and around the airport was as high as 20,000 over the weekend, but was down to 13,000 on Monday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.